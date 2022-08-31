Nick Herriges, Oaklan Herriges and Sabrina Dowd attended an Overdose Awareness Walk in Beloit’s Riverside Park on Wednesday. Dowd shared her story about battling drug abuse and the personal cost of her addiction.
Nick Herriges, Oaklan Herriges and Sabrina Dowd attended an Overdose Awareness Walk in Beloit’s Riverside Park on Wednesday. Dowd shared her story about battling drug abuse and the personal cost of her addiction.
BELOIT—Friends and family members who have lost loved ones to drug use gathered Wednesday to share their experiences and their sorrow during an Overdose Awareness Walk in Riverside Park.
Building a Safer Evansville, Youth2Youth 4 Change, Vivent Health, Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, Rock County Human Services and the Beloit Police Department all helped in making the event a reality.
“We have a similar event in Janesville that takes place in October called, Rock for Recovery, that has been going on in Janesville for seven years,” said Brooke McKearn, event co-organizer and prevention specialist with Vivent Health. “We wanted to be able to bring an event to Beloit and the community showed up in support.”
McKearn and one of her board members, Xandi Finn, Project Coordinator at Janesville Mobilizing 4 change, were not expecting this big of a response in Beloit.
“We started with one vendor and now we have 24 vendors out here at the park,” Finn explained. “We had 300 shirts pre-ordered and 60 signs made for this event alone.”
Walnut Creek Apparel & Gifts produced all the shirts, water bottles, and signs for the event.
Throughout the walk that took place there were signs of loved ones who passed away due to drug use. Each sign had a picture of the individual, their name and a quote.
McKearn lost her 23-year-old son on Dec. 2, 2018. Nikolas Barrett Graves passed away from fentanyl poisoning.
“When I looked at my son’s autopsy report they found only fentanyl in his system and didn’t find one trace of morphine,” McKearn recalled.
Nikolas tried heroin once and it was unknown to him that it was pure fentanyl. A sign in Nikolas’ memory was the first on the quarter-mile path.
Heather Gerber walked with her family to see her brother’s sign that was located at the end of the path.
“My brother passed away due to a fentanyl overdose,” Gerber said. “I heard about this event online and wanted to share my brother’s story by submitting it to this program.”
A group of young women were walking along the path and were honoring their loved ones who passed away. The women all had a family member or loved one who died due to a fentanyl overdose.
Tony Ross and Antonasia Meadus were close with a loved one who passed away due to the drug.
“We heard about this event on social media and I wanted to come in honor of my brother-in-law,” Ross said.
Sabrina Dowd, who was part of the event’s planning board and has been sober for two years, shared her story of struggling with drug reliance over the years.
“I used to think drugs were protecting me, but it ended up being a prison,” Dowd said. “It’s a prison I am glad I escaped from.”
This was the first time Dowd shared her story with anyone. Years ago she lost custody of her children because of her drug use. Years later and being two years sober, she has since regained custody of all three of her kids and is in a much better place.
“I wanted to share my story in the hope that I can help at least one person and give them hope that they can do it,” Dowd said.