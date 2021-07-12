BELOIT - A Beloit police officer was injured after an individual threw a soda can at the officer as he was responding to a disturbance.
Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue for a report of a disturbance at 9:46 p.m. Thursday. Two juveniles had been fighting in the area.
Witnesses reported that Jasmin L. Weston, 32, of Beloit, was encouraging one of the juveniles to fight. Weston was taken into custody for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and disorderly conduct.
While the officer was taking Weston into custody, the juvenile threw a full can of soda at the officer; the soda can struck the officer on the back of the head causing a minor injury.
The juvenile also was taken into custody on the charge of battery to a police officer.