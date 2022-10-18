BELOIT—A Beloit native and mother, who overcame adversity and multiple obstacles, is being honored with the Courage Award at the Poverty Matters conference in Madison.
Anastasia Givhan, Success Coach Coordinator, at Community Action Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties was scheduled to receive the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association (WISCAP) Courage Award today, Oct. 19.
The Courage Award recognizes an individual who has overcome significant barriers in attaining economic security.
Almost a decade ago, Givhan first came to Community Action in Beloit seeking housing assistance.
Givhan was previously living at a YWCA shelter in Janesville, with her only daughter at the time, and heard about Community Action in Beloit.
“I was told by my friends about Community Action in Beloit and I walked up to the receptionist and asked about the Transitional Living program,” Givhan said. “I was given a chance by a case manager and was grateful to have the opportunity. I was able to raise my children in the same house for almost a decade.”
A few years later, Givhan was struggling to find employment, after being a stay-at-home mother for a few years. The Community Action Transitional Job program helped Givhan find a full-time position within the organization.
“Shortly after I had my second child, I went back to Community Action and again they opened another door for me,” Givhan said. “Since then I have been working as a receptionist and was recently promoted as a Success Coach Coordinator.”
Givhan has experienced several hardships throughout her life including losing both her parents and she has experienced abuse in previous relationships.
“Everything I do is for my children and if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be where I am,” Givhan said.
Over the years Givhan has been able to help people who were in similar position that she was in just a few years ago.
“I have been on both sides of the counter and I want people to know that it is possible to overcome what they are going through,” Givhan said. “The Community Action staff has become my family over the recent years and I am extremely grateful.”
Poverty Matters is a conference hosted by WISCAP that took place from Oct. 18-19 at the Madison Marriott West.
The conference included six workshops that occurred throughout the event. Four conferences took place on Tuesday and two occurred on Wednesday.
The workshops covered several events and lasted a few hours each. Some of the topics included Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA), lead poisoning in the state and FoodShare.
On the second day, the award ceremony took place for the Courage Award and the Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award. The Poverty Matters planning committee presents the awards every year to honor members of the communities. Individuals could be nominated prior for the awards by the public, prior to the event.
The Herb Kohl Helping Hand Award is given to an organization or individual that has demonstrated leadership and commitment to addressing the needs for low-income based families or individuals.