BELOIT—Beloit native Katrina Nichole took a chance on the NBC dance competition show “Dancing With Myself,” because she wanted to be an inspiration to other plus-size women.
Nicole, 30, is a plus-size model and full-time media influencer. She competed on episode 7 of “Dancing With Myself,” which premiered on July 12 and can be seen on the Peacock streaming service.
Nichole was born in Beloit and graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. She now lives in Colorado.
“Dancing With Myself” is a dancing competition show where the audience votes on who moves on to the next round.
Three celebrities—Nick Jonas, Shakira and Liza Koshy—demonstrate the choreography for the various dance challenges. In each round the audience gets to vote for their favorite. Dancers with the fewest votes are put in a “danger” state, where they are at risk of being eliminated.
The celebrities, also known as “creators,” get to save some of the contestants who have been placed in danger and let them continue into the following round.
Each contestant introduced themselves through a short video throughout the show.
Nichole described the type of content that can be found on her TikTok and YouTube
“I make content that inspires people no matter their size,” Nichole told the audience.
If Nichole won the $25,000 grand prize, her goal was to create an inclusive fitness company.
For the first round, Koshy introduced the choreography that went along with the song “Toxic,’ by Britney Spears. Each contestant had to dance as close as they could to the demonstrated dance.
“We were given the choreography and dance moves prior to the shooting of the episode to practice,” Nichole said.
Nichole ended up being saved by the judges and moved on to the second round.
“You really spoke to me, I don’t know why you’re in danger. I loved your moves,” Shakira told Nichole.
Round 2 was a one-on-one freestyle dance battle to the song “Party Rock,” by LMFAO
Chase, 9 years old, competed against Nichole in a dance battle. Chase won the audience votes and continued on to round 3.
There were a total of six rounds that had a different spin on the dance competition format.
“I was hoping to make it to at least halfway through the competition,” Nichole noted. “Even though I didn’t, I hope I inspired some people watching to feel comfortable in their own bodies.”
Nichole grew up playing sports since she was 5 years old. Growing up she never saw anyone that looked like her do the same type of activities she enjoyed playing.
This inspired her to make content online to help inspire people no matter their size or background to let them know it’s possible to do the things they love.
Last year the producers of Dancing With Myself reached out to Nichole to be on the show, presumably from her online presence.
Nichole has 180,200 followers on TikTok, and 72,500 followers on Instagram.
She heard she was accepted, for the show, in December of 2021 and the episode was shot in March of 2022.
Even though she didn’t win, Nichole still has the goal of opening up her own inclusive fitness company.
She can be found at TikTok, YouTube and Instagram at the handle Thekatrinanichole.