BELOIT—A stormy start to Wednesday caused organizers of National Night Out events to make some changes to their initial plans, but in the end the main focus of the night—neighbor meeting neighbor—went off splendidly.

“We had to make a last minute move because we weren’t sure what the weather would do,” said Lt. Chris Eberhardt of the Beloit Police Department, one of the organizers of the National Night Out kick-off party at Riverside Park.