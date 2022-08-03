Easton Robinson puts together a cardboard police car with a little instruction from Beloit Assistant Police Chief Tom Stigler at the Rotary River Center Wednesday during the National Night Out kick-off event. Food, information and activities were part of the event.
BELOIT—A stormy start to Wednesday caused organizers of National Night Out events to make some changes to their initial plans, but in the end the main focus of the night—neighbor meeting neighbor—went off splendidly.
“We had to make a last minute move because we weren’t sure what the weather would do,” said Lt. Chris Eberhardt of the Beloit Police Department, one of the organizers of the National Night Out kick-off party at Riverside Park.
Initial plans were to have the event at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion with some outdoor activities, but because of the rain earlier in the day, activities were moved inside the Rotary River Center in the park.
Those who attended the event were treated to hot dogs and chips.
“All the food was donated by local businesses,” Eberhardt said.
Donations were from Walmart, Woodman’s, Kettle Foods and even the helium for the balloons was donated by Beloit Welding Supply.
Also, steering wheel locks were given away while supplies lasted. The steering wheel locks were for Kia and Hyundai vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2022.
Information booths were set up inside the Rotary River Center, offering health and education materials for residents. Families Fighting Addiction, Blackhawk Technical College, Beloit Health System, Community Health System and the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin were among the agencies offering information.
Detective Eric Schoonover said the event was put on hold during the pandemic, but he was glad to host the event again.
“It’s a chance for neighbors to meet each other and be in solidarity to fight crime together,” he said.
Across the city, 14 neighborhood block parties were being held where neighbors were coming together to share a bite to eat as well as food and conversation.
At St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, neighbors were being entertained by the Even Start Dancers, and playing bingo and other games.
Kathy Pohl and Jan Knutson were welcoming visitors to the block party at the church.
“We’ve hosted several block parties, but we were on hiatus for two years during the pandemic,” Pohl said.
She said the church’s block party usually attracts about 150 people.
“We will see what tonight brings,” she said.
While the Even Start Dancers presented a traditional Hispanic dance in the parking lot, inside the church neighbors could enjoy some food and children could enjoy story time.
Members of the police department and other city officials visited with neighbors during the evening as block parties were held throughout the city.