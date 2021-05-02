BELOIT—The City of Beloit has been named a Tree City USA again, according to a notice sent by the Beloit Public Works Department.
The city was recognized for its commitment to sustainable urban forestry in 2020, marking the 33rd time the city received the accolades from the Arbor Day Foundation.
The award is based on the city establishing a tree board; a tree care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
Due to the pandemic, the city did not plan an in-person Arbor Day event. The notice said the city plans to bring the event back “in the future.”