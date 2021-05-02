BDN_201007_WAGNER

Bill Huffman, left, is the planter for the City of Beloit’s tree program for terraces and trees for the cemeteries. He is shown with volunteer cemetery researcher Janet Wagner at East Lawn Cemetery as a donated tree is placed in the ground. Wagner also has donated several trees in honor of people she has known and on Oct. 5, a Tartarian Maple tree was donated in her honor at Oakwood Cemetery by John Fahrney and his wife, Anne Nack.

 Photo by Debra Jensen-De Hart

BELOIT—The City of Beloit has been named a Tree City USA again, according to a notice sent by the Beloit Public Works Department.

The city was recognized for its commitment to sustainable urban forestry in 2020, marking the 33rd time the city received the accolades from the Arbor Day Foundation.

The award is based on the city establishing a tree board; a tree care ordinance; an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita; and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Due to the pandemic, the city did not plan an in-person Arbor Day event. The notice said the city plans to bring the event back “in the future.”

