BELOIT - The Beloit Branch of the NAACP and You Buy We Fly will partner to provide rides to the polls for voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8.To make arrangements for a ride to the polls, call 608-365-1881.New Zion Baptist Church also will provide rides for voters on Tuesday. Please call the church at 608-362-7703. If no one answers please leave a message with your name and phone number.

Clint Wolf
Nov 6, 2022