DELAVAN—Sharing hope with other people through music is at the core of why Lisa Reshkus loves recording and producing her own songs.
Reshkus, a music teacher at Aldrich Intermediate School in Beloit, said creating new music while staying safely at home is therapeutic, as the world battles a pandemic.
“I feel like it has been a life-saver for me. When you have an experience and being able to express it through music to other people, it sort of helps me deal with it,” Reshkus said. “I do a lot of creative things when I’m not working. I had a little more creative time than usual.”
Outside of the classroom, Reshkus goes by another name: Independent artist “Ella Miss.” She has learned how to produce, mix and market her music on top of singing and recording in her own home studio in Delavan. She is also taking dance lessons.
Today, Reshkus plans to release a new single titled, “I Don’t Know,” in collaboration with Milwaukee-area hip hop artist Darrick DDS Spears and also her friend Andrea Sollai, who lives in Italy and is an electronic artist called “SlyArtË.” The song was recorded last year, and the musicians spent months finalizing it.
Their mutual interest in creating music and similar lived experiences during quarantine have brought them closer together.
Reshkus and Sollai communicated often about being out of work, staying at home to be safe and checking in on their families as the pandemic grew more widespread.
“I think it was just a light to him through the darkness,” Reshkus said. “Maybe people will be able to connect with it.”
She and Sollai also plan to release another song titled “Relapse” in about eight weeks. The song is inspired by Sollai’s journey to overcome drug addiction.
Reshkus’ music is featured on her own website, ellamiss.com. Her music is also on YouTube.com under the user name “Ella Miss” and on Spotify using the link: open.spotify.com/artist/5J45xudis3TqRW8tEuEpJ4
Song ideas can be generated in all sorts of ways, she said, such as growing as a person, witnessing and experiencing struggles in the world or visiting new places.
Her dance instructor recommended drawing inspiration from books. Reshkus said she’s interested in creating a “Lord of the Rings” themed song after reading “The Hobbit,” which a student suggested she read.
Many of her songs also focus on everyday struggles and experiences. After cooking dinner for her family didn’t go as planned one night, Reshkus came up with a song called “I’m Not a Cook,” to reflect on the impact of social distancing and various observations about life during quarantine.
Reshkus occasionally has hosted live-stream videos at home to connect with other musicians and listeners.
Reshkus said learning how to produce music was challenging at first. But after being exposed to the business side of the industry, she wants to share her new skills with students in Beloit and inspire them to follow their dreams with the help of other diverse artists.
“It was a long journey. It was a long learning curve as far as the business aspect and distribution,” Reshkus said. “It’s a puzzle, when you’re an electronic artist.”
