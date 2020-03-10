Week of Feb. 24
Almanza, Evelynn Monique, of Beloit, Operating mv without insurance and Vehicle Operated After Registration Revoked
Anderson, Russell L JR., of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Barrett, Gregory V., of Beloit, Retail Theft Intentionally Take
Bell, Kerry I., of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Daniel, Edward L JR., of Beloit, Vehicle Operated After Registration Revoked
Echevarria, Katarina, of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Gill, Ishmail D., of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Gleichauf, Meagen Hawthorne, of Beloit, Operating After Revoked
Hughes, Fanelia R T, of Beloit, Possession of drug paraphernalia by adult and Obstructing
Pinnow, Jeffrey Steven, of Delavan, Retail Theft Intentionally Take
Ramirez, Arisa J, of Beloit, Possession of drug paraphernalia by adult
Rangel Silva, Marcos, of Clinton, Operating After Revoked
