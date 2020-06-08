BELOIT – Beloit Municipal Court operations are again underway with social distancing measures in place due to COVID-19, according to city staff.
The court resumed limited operations and hearings on June 4. Signs at City Hall, 100 State St., direct those with court business.
Rather than appear in person, individuals are encouraged to contact the Municipal Court prior to their court appearance to find out alternative ways to deal with your citation. Please contact the Municipal Court at 608-364-6613 or court@beloitwi.gov with any questions related to future court dates or payments of any citation or parking ticket.
For information on how to pay citations, visit beloitwi.gov/court.
