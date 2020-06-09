Week of June 1

Amezquita, Denise, of Beloit, Possession of drug paraphernalia by adult

Barnes, Cardell E, of Burbank, Illinois, Possession of 25 grams of less of THC

Beirl, Robert L, of Beloit, Retail Theft Intentionally Take

Brown, Melvin L, of Beloit, Operating After Revoked

Buck, Jordan Lucas, of Beloit, Possession of drug paraphernalia by adult and Possession of 25 grams of less of THC

Carrizales, Pablo R, of Beloit, Possession of 25 grams of less of THC, Operating while under the influence of an intoxicant

Cruz Antonio, Leonor, of Beloit, Operating while under the influence of an intoxicant

Davis, Stephanie D, of Beloit, Vehicle Operated After Registration Revoked

Diaz CInto, Herson E, of Beloit, Open Intoxicants and Operating while under the influence of an intoxicant

Gonzalez, Mauricio E, of Beloit, Possession of drug paraphernalia by adult

Henderson, Antonio D, of Beloit, Operating After Revoked

Howard, Denise Renee, of Beloit, Retail Theft Intentionally Take

King, James W R, of Beloit, Loitering or Prowling

Marek, Ashlea Lauren, of Beloit, three counts of Retail Theft Intentionally Take

Ramirez, David JR, of Beloit, Disorderly Conduct

Rose, Charles W, of Machesney Park, Illinois, three counts of Retail Theft Intentionally Take

Sanchez, Patricia C, of Beloit, Disorderly Conduct

Smith, Adam J, of Beloit, Retail Theft Intentionally Take

Tanner, Jon P, Roscoe, Illinois, Obstructing

Vazquez Sanchez, Angela M, of Rockford, Illinois, Disorderly Conduct

Waters, Andrew A, of Beloit, three counts of Retail Theft Intentionally Take

Young, Tyler C, of Beloit, Obstructing