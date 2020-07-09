BELOIT - The Classic Cinemas movie theaters in Beloit has temporarily closed after a little over a month of showing movies under restricted capacity rules.
According to a post on the Classic Cinemas Beloit Facebook page, the movie theaters closed at the end of the business day on Thursday.
"Unfortunately, the lack of new movies and the extra costs have made our current business model unsustainable," the Facebook post stated.
Classic Cinemas had opened on May 27 under limited capacity rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No new movies have been produced, so the theaters featured some recent classics such as Harry Potter and Star Wars movies.
The theater hopes to re-open when health restrictions are eased and when new movies are released.
