BELOIT — Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre, 2799 Cranston Road, was offering curbside concessions on Friday while renovations inside continue.
Those with the movie theater are anxious to show off the many new amenities at the renovated theater such as its new vestibule and renovated auditoriums, according to Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to showing movies at the theater for now.
“We’re looking forward to seeing our guests again,” Johnson said. “We’ve had quite a few guests request popcorn pickup, and our employees are excited to get back to work. We’ll have limited staff managing to-go orders to maintain social distancing while others deep clean and put a plan in place to provide the best guest experience for when we’re able to show movies again.”
Classic Cinemas took over Schubert’s Luxury 10 Theatre last November and has been making improvements such as adding new reclining and temperature-control seats and increasing wall thickness to prevent sound from being heard from neighboring rooms. Based in Downers Grove, Illinois, Classic Cinemas is a family-owned movie exhibitor operated by Willis, Shirley and Chris Johnson. Established in 1978, Classic Cinemas operates 121 screens at 15 locations in the Midwest.
Since Classic Cinemas took over on Nov. 15, Johnson said crews have been working on renovations such as updating mechanical systems, redoing bathrooms and counter tops, getting new drink machines installed, replacing speakers, adjusting lighting, putting out new digital lighting and replacing HVAC units.
Classic Cinemas reopened on Nov. 21 as renovations such as improving the parking lot continued.
During the second phase of renovations, the temperature-controlled reclining seats were added. Although social distancing wasn’t a big concern at the time, the rows were spaced six-and-a-half feet apart. The new trend in seating allows for people to be more comfortable.
“We took out 1,000 seats, the equivalent of taking out every other row,” Johnson said. “People love comfort. “
The auditoriums also received new wider-spaced aisles, wall lights, wall fabric and carpet. The new updates were put in place on March 16, the time the theater had to close due to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place restrictions.
The full staff returned on May 1 to ensure readiness for when they fully reopen in the coming weeks. The company has taken this downtime to continue renovations including upgrading screens and adding a vestibule to the entryway.
Right now Classic Cinemas in Beloit has four managers and 15 employees for a total of 19, up from when there were 11 employees when Johnson arrived.
“We have increased and are looking to hire more staff,” Johnson said. “We are going to expand hours.”
The only work left to do is to refresh the lobby and to put the finishing touches on the exterior.
Johnson is confident the theater will do well when it opens. If people have discovered anything during shelter-in-place, it’s how much they enjoy getting out. Even those who enjoy Netflix and other streaming services enjoy watching movies with friends and family.
“It’s a treat and a social event,” he said. “We are all dying to get out a little bit. A study shows that people who watch Netflix and other streaming products are better movie goers.”
Johnson said he projects the theater will get up to 250,000 people a year. Not only will it attract Beloiters, but also those out of town and more retirees thanks to the expanded hours during the day.
To prepare for opening, the theater has been getting masks and gloves ready and will be employing social distancing. In addition to the rows which are six and a half feet apart people can be spaced apart in the rows.
Not only will customers be surprised by the renovations, Johnson said, but by the cleanliness and customer service. He said Classic Cinemas had a Google rating of 3.9 when it was taken over, which moved up to 4.7.
After being cooped up for weeks, he expects the new customers will have a new and wonderful experience at the movies.
“It’s an escape that is appreciated,” Johnson said.
Johnson noted prices have held steady.
“Our prices are $6 before 6 p.m. for everyone; $6 all the time for kids and seniors; and $5 for everyone on Tuesday. For adults after 6 p.m. on non Tuesdays, it’s $8,” he said.
To prepare customers for the movies, Classic Cinemas began selling concessions for pickup at most of its locations on Friday, May 8, including Beloit. Curbside pickup is offered daily during regular business hours.
With Classic Cinemas To Go, people can order their favorite movie treats, including giant bags of popcorn, online, over the phone, and by walk-in. Pre-ordering allows guests to have contact-free curbside pickup.
Classic Cinemas To Go menu items include popcorn, drinks, ICEEs, candy and nachos. People can order online at classiccinemas.com or call 608-368-1107. They can follow @CCBeloit on Facebook and @ClassicCinemas on Instagram for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.