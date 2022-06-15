BELOIT- This past March, Julie Fulleman, who works for the Rock County Human Services Department, decided to start a mother’s support group with Angelina Reyes from Community Action. The group meetings are different than other mom support groups that may be more “light” and casual in conversation.
At each meeting, held at 11 a.m. each Monday at the Merrill Community Center, the group picks a topic for discussion from a fish bowl. Topics have included post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), trauma, domestic violence, trust issues, healthy relationships vs. toxic relationships, parenting styles and ending generational trauma.
“We will start talking about a topic and we literally just go around and we're very respectful and taking turns and some moms choose not to talk but for the most part, everybody just adds their own life experiences,” Fulleman said. “A lot of times we are there for an hour and 45 minutes because people have so much to say.”
The group has had around eight people at the meetings. Fulleman works with Angelina Reyes to facilitate the group. She started a mom group in Janesville before the Beloit group, however, the group very shortly fizzled out.
At the meetings, Fulleman said both snacks and childcare is provided. Lately, the group has mixed it up by watching TED Talks (Technology, Entertainment and Design) and discussing them afterwards as well as doing an extra activity.
“We did an activity where we had to write down five thing we forgive ourselves for,” she said. “Then we had to read it aloud and then we had to crumple it. It was really emotional.”