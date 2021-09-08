JANESVILLE — The case against a Beloit mother charged in connection with the death of her infant son in 2017 is nearing what Rock County Circuit Court Judge Barbara McCrory called a “drop-dead date” due to the drawn-out nature of the proceedings.
Jessica A. Nelson, 33, appeared via teleconference with defense attorney Philip Brehm on Wednesday, with Brehm informing the court that discussions between lead prosecutor Rich Sullivan and the victim’s family were delayed due to a medical issue of a family member. This has stalled talks regarding a possible plea agreement, according to Brehm.
In response to a request to delay the matter another 30 days, MrCrory said, “We either are going to set it over for trial or we are going to have a settlement,” underscoring the length of time the case has taken to be litigated.
On Aug. 5, Deanthony Hodges, 35, was sentenced to 11 years in prison with six year of extended supervision on charges of child neglect resulting in death and felony bail jumping for having caused the death of his 7-week-old son, Amanii C. Hodges, on March 20, 2017 in Beloit.
Nelson was charged in December of 2017 with child neglect resulting in death in December of 2017 after authorities claimed Nelson should not have left Amanii in Hodges’ care due to past domestic issues involving Hodges. She also faces 18 counts of felony bail jumping for alleged contact with Hodges between 2017 and 2019 as Hodges’ case remained open in Rock County Circuit Court.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Beloit police responded to a home in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue at 1:58 p.m. on March 20, 2017 where a baby was reported unresponsive. Hodges told police he had been watching his son that morning, prepared a bottle for feeding and discovered his son was not breathing.
Beloit Memorial Hospital staff advised police that the child had sustained injuries consistent with being shaken or physically harmed.
According to court records that cite medical experts who assisted in an investigation, Amanii suffered a brain bleed caused by significant head trauma, a fracture to the back of his skull and retinal hemorrhages due to head trauma. A medical doctor referenced in the criminal complaint also noted that the force needed to cause the injuries was consistent with that of a high-speed crash in which a person is unrestrained, also noting that the injuries were consistent with shaking or slamming a child.
A calendar call to either set a plea hearing or final hearing before heading to a jury trial was set on Wednesday for Nov. 4 before McCrory.