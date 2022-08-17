BELOIT—The Beloit Moose Lodge #191 seeks cars, bikes, trucks or anything with wheels to come down on Saturday to its 8th Annual Car Show.
The event will take place from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. in the parking lot of the lodge at 1806 E. Gale Drive.
Every entry to the competition pays a $10 fee that will go towards Beloit Cares. Awards will be given in four categories: cars, trucks, motorcycles and special interests. Special interests can be anything from a bicycle with a motor, tractor or unusual vehicle.
The community is welcome to attend the event and vote for their favorite entries. There will be four trophies made from car parts that will be awarded in each category. The trophies are given out based on the audience’s vote.
Beloit Cares is a non-profit organization that provides resources for individuals to “realize their capacity and ability to do for themselves.”
The first 50 participants will receive dash plaques made by the Moose Lodge.
Mel Johnson, used to make the dash plaques for the previous events, but suddenly passed away in a car accident earlier this year.
“This year’s event is in honor of Mel and all she did to help the community,” said Jay Jensen, Sergeant at Arms with Beloit Moose Lodge #191.
Beloit Cares hosts several events raising money for children and hosts community talks.
“We try to rotate every non-profit organization that we help throughout our events,” Jensen noted, “Last year we gave all proceeds to Project 16:49 and raised $900.”
This is Jensen’s first year helping host the event with the lodge, but has extensive experience with car shows. Jensen himself will be bringing his own 1995 Pontiac Firebird convertible to the car show.
New to this year’s event will be a DJ performing music for the contestants and visitors.
“Chris Smith DJ Services will be playing music at the event.” Jensen noted. “In previous years we just had music playing from a speaker, but now we will have a live performance playing tailored music.”
The lodge will be open to the public during the event. Usually the lodge is only available for members, but the public is welcome to for the car show event.
“We will be selling food, snacks, drinks and beer during the car show,” Jensen noted. “This will be a typical car show that will be fun for the entire family.”
The Beloit Moose Lodge #191 hosts several events and programs helping the community throughout the year.
“Our mission as an organization is to help the children and elderly of our community,” Jensen noted. “Raising money for organizations like Beloit Cares is one way we can do that. During the pandemic we provided meals for people to pick up and never stopped helping the community.”
