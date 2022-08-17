Cars
Larry Calkins stands next to his 1957 automobile with a retractable hardtop, while his nephew Jay Jensen shows off his 1995 Pontiac Firebird convertible. Both cars will be returning to the Beloit Moose Lodge #191 for the 8th annual car show.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—The Beloit Moose Lodge #191 seeks cars, bikes, trucks or anything with wheels to come down on Saturday to its 8th Annual Car Show.

The event will take place from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. in the parking lot of the lodge at 1806 E. Gale Drive.

