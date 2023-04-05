BELOIT — The School District of Beloit Board will go from four intermediate schools to two intermediate schools next school year.
Aldrich and Fruzen intermediate schools will serve all students in the district in grades 6 through 8 next year. The decision was made in a unanimous vote by the School District of Beloit Board of Education Tuesday evening.
According to a letter emailed to parents of students in the district, students who were scheduled to attend Cunningham school in the 2023-2024 school year will instead attend Fruzen school. Similarly, all middle school students planning to attend McNeel school will attend Aldrich school next school year.
The affected middle school students and their families will receive a letter next week that will outline the transition in more detail, according to the email from Superintendent Willie Garrison II.
The email also stated that the upcoming summer months will be utilized as a transition period for all middle school students and their families “to ensure a smooth and positive start to the 2023-2024 school year.” Updated transition plans, onboarding, and tours were among the listed services offered by the School District.
Cunningham Intermediate will serve as a new space for Beloit Learning Academy (BLA) and the School District of Beloit is considering repurposing the McNeel Intermediate building as a community space, based on feedback from the community reconfiguration sessions.
“As we plan for the upcoming school year, know that our district is committed to transparent, timely communication and continuous collaboration,” Garrison said in the email.
This change is part of the reconfiguration that is being put into effect by the School District of Beloit this year.
A community-wide survey and several forms of community outreach, including the forming of a Reconfiguration Steering Committee, showed that parents and community members are supportive of returning to the previous configuration of grades.
The configuration would involve returning to a structure where elementary schools serve 4K-5th grade students, middle schools serve 6th through 8th grade students, and high schools serve 9th through 12th grade students.
It was decided in the 2017-2018 school year that a reconfiguration was necessary, but administrative changes and complications brought on by COVID-19 halted all changes until 2023.
“We are confident that this reconfiguration will positively impact our students’ social and emotional well-being and academic achievement,” Garrison said in the email. “I truly believe we are better together than we are apart.”
It is currently unclear how many teachers and administrators are employed at Cunningham and McNeel Intermediate schools, and how many would be transferred to Aldrich, Fruzen or other schools in the district.
Calls and emails from the Daily News to the school district received no reply on Wednesday.