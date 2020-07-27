JANESVILLE—The two Beloit men who died in a drowning accident on Saturday at a pond in the Town of Rock have been identified, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Kornnell Tucker, 22, and Dillon Geise, 23, were identified as the drowning victims.
Authorities responded at around 2:35 p.m. Saturday to a pond near the 4400 block of South Indian Lake Drive and found Tucker and Geise unresponsive in the water. Both were transported to a local hospital and were pronounced dead a short time after arrival, the medical examiner’s office said.
No foul play is suspected and preliminary results of the autopsy are pending further study.
The deaths remain under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
