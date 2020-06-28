CLINTON - Two Beloit men have been identified as the men who died in a crash on Milwaukee Street in Clinton on June. 25.
Scott Jero, 39, and Chad Brannon, 36, both of Beloit, were identified as the men who died in the crash by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.
The crash occurred at about 10:50 a.m. A Jeep containing Jero and Brannon was eastbound on Milwaukee Street when it hit a parked Union Pacific truck near Scott Drive.
The two men were declared dead on the scene. Two Union Pacific employees were in the parked truck. One was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville with non-life-threatening injuries. The other had minor injuries but refused treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.