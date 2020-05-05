JANESVILLE — Two Beloit men face charges following a report of gunfire in the Town of Rock on April 7, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded a report of shots being fired in the direction of people at Happy Hollow Park.
Deputies located four men and one minor in the area with four different handguns and three different rifles, the complaint said.
Brandon M. Leonhart, 23, and Dustin P. Hallman, 24, were taken into custody.
Leonhart is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and obstructing an officer, while Hallman is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Charges were filed against the men on April 28 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
