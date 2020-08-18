JANESVILLE—Two Beloit men charged in a shooting incident at a Town of Rock strip club are arguing in court that they were shooting at each other in self defense.
A lawyer for Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 23, has argued that his client merely returned fire against Damont D. Green, 27, who shot first in the entrance area of Blu Astor in the early morning hours of June 20.
But Green wrote in a court filing that his history with Wiggins went back before that date and gave him reason to worry about Wiggins.
The two have known each other for more than 15 years, Green wrote, and their dispute started only in the last few months.
Green said the clash involved a woman, but when a Rock County sheriff’s detective mentioned that during a court hearing, Wiggins shook his head and appeared to say “no.”
Nevertheless, when Green drove by the woman’s Beloit home June 4, he said Wiggins ran into the street and shot at his car several times, according to the sworn affidavit.
Wiggins’ father even paid Green $400 to cover the damage to his car in an effort to resolve the fight, Green wrote.
Green was under the impression that their dispute had been resolved, according to the affidavit. But he claims that Wiggins confronted him at Blu Astor, and the two were in a “heated argument.”
According to the criminal complaint, a man who helped with security brought Green into the men’s bathroom, where the man told authorities that Green said, “When I get out of here, I’m going to air it up.”
It appears that around the same time, Wiggins left the club and got a handgun from the parking lot, the complaint states. As Wiggins was returning, Green was exiting.
A “companion” told Green that Wiggins was “coming back in, and he has a gun,” Green wrote.
“At that time, as I looked through the tinted windows, I saw Mr. Wiggins approaching the entry door, to the Club, and I could see a handgun tucked in his waistband,” Green wrote. “At that time, I drew my pistol, and began firing at Mr. Wiggins, as he began firing at me.”
At least four people were injured by gunfire, according to the complaint.
The Rock County District Attorney’s Office has already reduced the number of charges filed against each defendant, although both men still face the most serious charge—attempted first-degree intentional homicide—and other charges.
Green is set for a weeklong jury trial at the beginning of October, with a final pretrial at 9 a.m. Sept. 15.
Wiggins is scheduled for a bond hearing at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. Court records show he has filed a motion to modify the $50,000 cash bond a court commissioner ordered July 31.