BELOIT – The School District of Beloit and Beloit Memorial High School have been selected as the newest Ford Next Generation Learning (Ford NGL) community. Beloit Memorial High School Academies are now part of the Ford NGL national network supported by Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company.
The Ford NGL Designation Ceremony will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Beloit Memorial High School Auditorium.
“Our partnership with Ford NGL, the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation, and our business and community partners only strengthen and enhance career and college opportunities for our students while at the same time improving workforce outcomes and overall community prosperity,” said Dr. Garrison Willie E. Garrison II, Superintendent of the School District of Beloit.
“Our academies provide meaningful pathways for our students that enrich their learning experiences. Within our academies, our students will also work closely with professionals in their field of interest, adding relevance to their studies and connecting classroom knowledge to success in the workplace,” he said.
Ford NGL is nationally recognized for its unique approach to transforming public high schools into career-themed academies that better prepare students for college and professional success in today’s competitive global economy.
Emily Pelz, Beloit Memorial High School Principal, shared that with the academy model, students will learn through the lens of a potential career, such as engineering, healthcare, technology, or manufacturing.
“They will have the opportunity to participate in authentic work-based learning opportunities, job shadows, and other career exploration activities with local employers,” Pelz said.
To be selected as a Ford NGL community, Beloit Memorial High School created a three-year master plan to ensure that structures and processes are in place to engage local and regional employers and civic leaders in supporting and sustaining these academies.
“I appreciate the collaboration we have experienced with the Beloit community,” said Deb Prowse, Career Academy Coach at Beloit Memorial High School. “Everyone is willing to step up and help in any way they can to ensure the success of our academies and students.”
Ford NGL communities have demonstrated success through higher graduation rates, increased academic achievement, lower dropout rates, and industry certifications earned in high school. Districts in the Ford NGL network have shown increased student engagement at the high school and postsecondary levels, developing more robust ties between educators and local employers, generating a stronger talent-development pipeline for high-demand careers, and boosting community prosperity.