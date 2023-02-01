Beloit Memorial High School file photo
Beloit Memorial High School at 1225 Fourth St. is seen in this file photo. 

 File Photo

BELOIT – The School District of Beloit and Beloit Memorial High School have been selected as the newest Ford Next Generation Learning (Ford NGL) community. Beloit Memorial High School Academies are now part of the Ford NGL national network supported by Ford Motor Company Fund, the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company.

The Ford NGL Designation Ceremony will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Beloit Memorial High School Auditorium.