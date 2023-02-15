Members of the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra perform during the Essentially Ellington competition in New York City. This marks the 10th year Beloit Memorial High School has sent student musicians to the competition.
BELOIT – For the 11th time, the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra has been invited to take part in the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition in New York City.
Only 15 high school bands are invited to the prestigious event held annually at the Lincoln Center, New York. The group of Beloit musicians will head to New York in early May.
“This is an unprecedented accomplishment by our students and brings recognition to our Stateline Area. I am so proud that our students will be able to showcase their talent in New York City for the 11th time,” said Chris Behrens, Director of Bands at Beloit Memorial High School. “Dedication, practice, hard work, and a passion for jazz music have their rewards, and in this case, national recognition and an invitation to Essentially Ellington.”
Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II was excited and happy when the announcement was shared with him this morning.
“When talent meets hard work, nothing is impossible," Garrison said. "Our district recognizes what an honor it is for Chris Behrens and our jazz orchestra students to be selected as one of only 15 schools in the country to attend Essentially Ellington. We are proud of our students and the national recognition they bring to our district and music program.”
Kai Wong, a senior at BMHS who plays piano and tenor saxophone, will attend Essentially Ellington for a second time. “I am extremely excited to return to Essentially Ellington and represent Beloit Memorial High School on a national stage. I, and our entire jazz orchestra, are extremely motivated and focused; we want to place as one of the top three schools at the competition.”