BMHS Jazz Band essentially Ellington

Members of the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra perform during the Essentially Ellington competition in New York City. This marks the 10th year Beloit Memorial High School has sent student musicians to the competition.

 Photo provided

BELOIT – For the 11th time, the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra has been invited to take part in the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition in New York City.

Only 15 high school bands are invited to the prestigious event held annually at the Lincoln Center, New York. The group of Beloit musicians will head to New York in early May.