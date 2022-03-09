BELOIT—After realizing that most of his cast this year was young ladies who can sing, Beloit Memorial High School theater director Greg Wallendal knew he had to do the musical “Sister Act.”
Wallendal has been wanting to do this play for a long time and decided he had the perfect cast for the job.
“‘Sister Act’ also has this gospel feel to it,” Wallendal said. “I really needed someone I knew that could handle the gospel singing.”
The musical will be running the next two weekends at Beloit Memorial High School at 225 Fourth St. in Beloit. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 11-12 and March 18-19 and 2 p.m. March 20.
It was the choice of the musical that inspired Beloit Memorial sophomore Zantranique Jennings to try out for the musical.
“I grew up watching Whoopi Goldberg in ‘Sister Act’ and ‘Sister Act II,’” Jennings said. “I just knew it was something that I had to do. With ‘The Addams Family,’ I was too late (for auditions). But, for ‘Sister Act,’ I thought I have to at least try because I’ve never done anything like this.”
Wallendal was blown away by Jennings’ audition and her big singing voice. Her audition is what landed her the top role of Deloris, played by Whoopi Goldberg in the movie.
Jennings said she has been singing all her life and just knew she had what it takes to play the part. However, she has never acted before and memorization has been a struggle.
“This is my first musical, and me being the lead has been a lot,” Jennings said. “There’s only five scenes that I’m not in. More songs to learn and more lines to learn.”
The whole musical is a student-run production. The cast, orchestra, sound production and stage managers are all students.
“You don’t see that very often,” Wallendal said. “We have that unique perspective that we have live students, performers and student technicians running the whole show.”
Sophomore Sofia Romero plays Mother Superior. Romero has done theater for the past five years but hasn’t played a character as mature as Mother Superior before.
“She is a very strict and stern woman,” Romero said. “She likes things done only with the lord in mind. With Deloris coming into the convent, she’s really shaken.”
Romero said the role has challenged her to bring out the sterness more. Ultimately, she said, she really likes the character, but she finds Mother Superior to be a walking contradiction.
“She’s a woman of God, but she’s also really, really shady,” Romero said.
She has loved working with the theater department and loves how it’s a big family. Wallendal gives tips on everything, she added.
“You come here and you learn something new,” Romero said. “You get better every day.”
Senior JT White, one of the few men in the play, is playing Curtis Jackson, Deloris’ boyfriend. He is excited to play the villain and mob boss of the musical.
“It’s definitely an interesting experience,” White said. “He can just be a character and unlike any other role. I also get to be sinister.”
Wallendal has really enjoyed seeing the cast dig more into the storylines and see how the characters have an effect on one another. In his eyes, the best part of the show is the human growth.
“The thing I love about it is Deloris is a jazz lounge singer and she’s all about smoking, drinking and the party,” Wallendal said. “Now she has to blend in with the nuns. While she’s having an obvious effect on all the other nuns, she starts to take over the choir and get them to sing and be inspired.”
Tickets are $7 for students and seniors and $10 for adults. There will be no advance sales of the production.
IF YOU GO
What: ‘Sister Act’ produced by Beloit Memorial High School.
When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 11-12 and 18-19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
Where: Beloit Memorial High School, 225 Fourth St., Beloit.
Cost: $7 for students and seniors, $10 for adults.