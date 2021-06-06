BELOIT — After spending the better part of a year in distance learning, Beloit Memorial Class of 2021 President Aryanna Quinn said all of her classmates had experienced a “quarantine glow-up.”
Some students returned after a year with new hairstyles, hobbies or interests. There was also a sense of re-learning social etiquette.
Leading up to Saturday’s in-person, socially distanced graduation ceremony, Quinn said everyone had grown a little bit on their own while having time to reflect at home—which made the opportunity to gather and celebrate safely that much more special.
“It’s very refreshing to see my class so happy, that we made it and we made it together,” Quinn said.
National Honor Society President Kana Wong said he felt encouraged to see many of his classmates decorating their caps in another sign of normalcy.
“I think everyone is just super excited that we’re able to do this,” Wong said. “I see a really bright future ahead for this class.”
Looking ahead, Wong said he believes his fellow graduates will remain motivated to handle life’s challenges after experiencing a pandemic together.
In their addresses to their classmates, both Quinn and Wong told their peers they enjoyed growing up alongside them and wished them all well in their next steps.
Beloit Memorial High School Principal Emily Pelz told the graduating seniors that each and every one of them brings their own unique gifts to the world.
“The world needs you. We need your fresh perspective,” Pelz said.
Superintendent Daniel Keyser lauded the Class of 2021 for the many sacrifices they made during the pandemic, and he said they should feel proud of their resiliency.
Track and Field Coach Bernard Bray, who helped plan this year’s commencement, said he felt a wave of optimism over the weekend around the in-person event.
“Of course the pandemic slowed us down, but we’re looking beyond that. We’ve been making some preparations,” Bray said, adding that the students and staff grew closer despite distance learning. “Let’s come back together and finish where we left off.”
Bray said more than anything, the staff at the high school really wanted to make sure the students felt appreciated and had a memorable and safe celebration.
Some of the COVID-19 related precautions at the commencement included chairs being spaced apart on the football field and a limit of two guests per graduate.
There was also an option for some graduates and extended family members to participate virtually, with the event being live-streamed.
During Saturday’s ceremony, the Class of 2021 also took a moment to remember classmate Karyme Montiel-Reyes, who passed away two years ago and was awarded an honorary diploma. Her family was present to accept the recognition.
As the students marched up to the stage to receive their diplomas, Beloit resident Sophie Bessel watched on as her daughter Jayda graduated.
Bessel said distance learning was difficult for many youths, but she has continued to feel proud of and been supportive of her daughter during a challenging time when sports or activities were put on hold for a while. She added that Jayda and her peers have all remained strong and earned a chance to celebrate.
“I’m so proud of her that she’s continued on and is looking forward to going to college,” Bessel said. “I never thought this day would come.”
From left: Superintendent Daniel Keyser, Beloit Memorial High School Principal Emily Pelz and School Board President Megan Miller applaud the graduating seniors as they take the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday.
