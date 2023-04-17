Members of the Beloit Memorial High School Boys’ Basketball Team pose with Roberto Rivera, guest speaker, (far left) and Linda Fair, Blackhawk Technical College academic advisor, (far right) during the Dream Chasers event at Blackhawk Technical College on Monday.
BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial High School Boys’ Basketball Team was awarded the Drum Major for Justice Award Monday during Blackhawk Technical College’s Dream Chasers Summit.
Team members were commended for their conduct during and after a game in March against Muskego where the team encountered alleged racial slurs and symbols written in the dust on lockers.
The new award — inspired by Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Drum Major Instinct” speech — was presented by Linda Fair, a Blackhawk academic advisor and organizer of the annual Dream Chasers event for males of color who are in high school or college. Team members were presented with medals.
“Thank you for this incredible honor,” said BMHS Coach Todd Marks. “It was an unsettling and disturbing experience. How this team has reacted is a great testament to their character.”
The basketball team was among about 115 others who attended the Dream Chasers event. This annual gathering is hosted by Blackhawk’s Men of Color, Honor & Ambition (M.O.C.H.A) group, Student Government Association (SGA) and the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibility (IDEA) Committee. It included tours of Blackhawk, information about the college’s programs and a presentation by keynote speaker, Roberto Rivera.
Rivera is the chief executive officer at Alliance for the 7th Generation and a specialist in the relationship of youth voice to social and emotional learning. Through frequent speeches, hip-hop-influenced outreach and his own spoken-word artistry, the UW-Madison graduate said he seeks to inspire young adults who struggle with school and life challenges as he once did.