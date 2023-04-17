Dream chasers

Members of the Beloit Memorial High School Boys’ Basketball Team pose with Roberto Rivera, guest speaker, (far left) and Linda Fair, Blackhawk Technical College academic advisor, (far right) during the Dream Chasers event at Blackhawk Technical College on Monday.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial High School Boys’ Basketball Team was awarded the Drum Major for Justice Award Monday during Blackhawk Technical College’s Dream Chasers Summit.

Team members were commended for their conduct during and after a game in March against Muskego where the team encountered alleged racial slurs and symbols written in the dust on lockers.