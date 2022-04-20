BELOIT—A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday for the new Beloit Meals on Wheels building set to be built at the corner of Maple Avenue and Shore Drive.
The 2,521-square-foot building will provide a more efficient, centralized facility in the heart of Beloit, allowing Meals on Wheels to meet the growing needs of the community, now in the generations to come.
In January, the City of Beloit sold the parcels of land at 1534 and 1540 Shore Drive and part of 249 Maple Avenue to Beloit Meals on Wheels for $1. Then, Beloit Meals on Wheels purchased private property at 214 and 226 Beach Avenue for future growth opportunities.
“We are filled with gratitude and overjoyed by the generosity of the major donors who have stepped up and pledged contributions to fund this project. Their kindness truly reflects their commitment to our mission and promises a brighter future for the community,” said Ellen Wiegand, executive director of Beloit Meals on Wheels.
Beloit Meals on Wheels currently is based at 424 College St., Beloit.
For over a half century, Beloit Meals on Wheels has provided a vital safety net to nutritionally at-risk homebound seniors in the community. Almost 500 volunteers from the community and local businesses deliver hot meals, warm smiles and a safety check on clients 365 days a year. Beloit Meals on Wheels saw an 8% increase in the total number of clients served in 2021 and a 4% increase in the total number of meals provided—serving over 624,000 meals since 2000.