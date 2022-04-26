BELOIT—The Beloit Meals on Wheels will be able to increase its capacity and continue its mission of serving nutritious meals to homebound residents once its new facility is complete.
A ground-breaking ceremony was held Tuesday at the corner of Shore Drive and Maple Avenue where the new Beloit Meals on Wheels 2,521-square-foot facility will be built.
“The space will allow us to increase our capacity by 100%—twice as much as we can do right now,” said Ellen Wiegand, executive director of Beloit Meals on Wheels.
Gilbank Construction is the contractor for the building project, which is expected to be complete by the end of October or early November, Wiegand said.
Beloit Meals on Wheels has operated out of a building it rents at 424 College St. for 25 years.
Wiegand said discussions about a new facility began in September of 2020. At that time, officials from Beloit Meals on Wheels approached City of Beloit officials to see if the city would donate property for a new building. In January of this year, the city sold parcels of land at 1534 and 1540 Shore Drive and part of 249 Maple Ave. to Beloit Meals on Wheels for $1. Beloit Meals on Wheels purchased private property at 214 and 226 Beach Avenue for possible future expansion.
“The City of Beloit was pleased to provide the land to help Meals on Wheels grow and continue to provide these critical services,” said Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin. “What you all do is truly immeasurable. And we can’t wait to be back for the grand opening.”
Beloit Meals on Wheels saw an 8% increase in the total number of clients served in 2021 and a 4% increase in the total number of meals provided. Since 2000, Beloit Meals on Wheels has provided more than 624,000 meals to clients.
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said he knows first-hand about the services provided by Meals on Wheels. He said in the fall, he reached out to Wiegand to see if he could get his parents on the meal delivery program. He said his parents really appreciate the service.
“This is a wonderful program,” he said.
Wiegand said the nutritious meals delivered to the doors of homebound clients is only part of the service clients appreciate.
“A knock on the door may not seem like a big deal to many of us. But to a homebound senior, it could signal the arrival of the only person they might see all day,” Wiegand said. “It brings home. It brings health. It brings the nutrition and care that will completely make their day.”