BELOIT—The Wisconsin Parole Commission has deferred the parole request of a Beloit man who was convicted of killing his wife in 1994.
The family of Tina James Keller, who was shot and killed on Jan. 29, 1994, will get some relief after the murderer of their family member was ordered to continue serving his time in prison. However, Randal Wayne Keller will be up for parole again next year.
The Wisconsin Parole Commission deferred the parole for 10 months for the killer of a Beloit mother of three children.
Randal Keller pleaded no contest to first degree murder in 1994.
Randal Keller accepted a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office. He received a sentence of life in prison with the chance of parole.
“Mr. Keller’s most recent parole hearing was held on Sept. 12,” explained the Wisconsin Parole Commission in an email. “On Nov. 23, the Parole Commission met in closed session as per state statute and determined that he would be given a 10-month deferral.”
This was the 10th parole hearing that took place for Randal Keller, according to Oliver Buchino, Office Associate with Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
“The decision of the Parole Commission was to deny his current request for parole. That does not mean he is permanently denied parole,” the Wisconsin Parole Commission explained in an email. ”He can continue to request hearings after each time he is denied. His next parole hearing will be 10 months from his most recent hearing held in September 2022. His next hearing will be in July 2023.”
The Parole Commission looked at all the testimony, evidence, written impact statements from Tina Keller’s family in the review of the parole request.
Tammy Elliott and Diana James, sisters of Tina Keller, have been fighting hard to keep Randal Keller in prison.
One stipulation that might have caused the deferral of parole was the alleged denial of restorative justice. Restorative justice is a rehabilitation process for convicted criminals where they take responsibility for their actions.
“We wanted to pursue restorative justice so we can get all the facts of what happened on that day in 1994,” Elliott said. “There are so many perspectives and stories of what happened that day and we want to hear it from him.”
Elliott and James both wanted to be involved in the process and to hear the facts.
“When my sister, (James), wanted to get involved, Randal (Keller) did not want to go forward with restorative justice,” Elliott explained. “He has never liked my sister and I feel like that is why he denied the process.”
The Wisconsin Parole Commission has not confirmed any reason for deferring parole in this case.
When asked about what needs to change between now and July, the Wisconsin Parole Commission did not want to comment.
“I personally do not want an apology from Randal (Keller) but I want to see remorse from him,” Elliott said. “I would like him to apologize to Tina Keller’s children.”
Brittany and Ashely Keller, two of Tina Keller’s daughters, filed for restraining orders against their father.
None of the children have contact with their father, according to Elliott.