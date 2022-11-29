BELOIT—The Wisconsin Parole Commission has deferred the parole request of a Beloit man who was convicted of killing his wife in 1994.

The family of Tina James Keller, who was shot and killed on Jan. 29, 1994, will get some relief after the murderer of their family member was ordered to continue serving his time in prison. However, Randal Wayne Keller will be up for parole again next year.