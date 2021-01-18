BELOIT—A 34-year-old Beloit man was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night, marking the first person injured by gunfire in Beloit this year.
Officers responded to a report of a possible shooting at around 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Eighth Street. Officers did not locate a victim in the area, but an hour later officers found the man in the 700 block of Brooks Street with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
A person who spoke to the Beloit Daily News on condition of anonymity said the man was shot in the knee and was found in a vehicle on Brooks Street. The investigation continues.
In 2020, 23 people were injured by gunfire in Beloit, including two fatal shootings: The Oct. 3 homicide of Chelsey R. Payton, 26, of Beloit, and the Dec. 7 homicide of Edward Dewayne Wiggins, 50, of Beloit.
The Payton case remains under investigation and no arrests have been made with the department citing the complexity of the incident that involved a large group of people as detectives work to interview possible witnesses.
In the Wiggins case, Mario T. Tucker, 34, was arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Dec. 7 shortly after the incident occurred.