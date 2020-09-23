BELOIT — A Beloit man who helped save a woman and two young children from a raging apartment fire on May 24, 2019 has received national recognition for his heroic actions.
Luis A. Mendoza, 29, was named a recipient of the Carnegie Medal, an award given to individuals in the United States and Canada every year who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others. It is considered the highest civilian honor for heroism in the country, according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.
Mendoza awoke to find a fire rapidly spreading outside of his kitchen that blocked his path to the back door of the Oak Street apartment. As he moved to the front of the house, he heard a 24-year-old woman call for help from the apartment in the basement. Mendoza went to the basement and found the woman with her two sons, ages 3 and 6. Carrying one of the boys, he led the woman carrying the other son to the top of the stairs, but advancing fire forced them back down into the basement.
Mendoza used his fist to break out a small basement window, where he helped the woman and children escape. Mendoza returned to the kitchen, where heat was blistering and exited the house through the front door, suffering second-degree burns to his face and hands in the process in an attempt to find his pit bull puppy, Blue, who was later rescued at the site of the burnt out residence.
In the days following the incident, Mendoza told the Beloit Daily News he was “glad everyone was able to make it out” of the home.
“It was pretty hectic and it all happened so fast,” Mendoza said in a May 2019 interview with the Beloit Daily News. “It seemed like there was no time to react.”
In learning of the award, Mendoza said he was “pretty overwhelmed.”
“It’s an awesome experience with them,” Mendoza said. “After I got the call, I ended up researching them and seeing what awesome stories some award recipients had. It’s a big honor. I was totally surprised. They explained everything to me about the award and I couldn’t believe it.”
Over a year later, Mendoza said he still has burn marks on his body, but said he had “fully-recovered pretty well.”
The Carnegie award dates back to January of 1904 following the Harwick mine disaster near Pittsburgh, which claimed 181 lives. An engineer and a miner went into the stricken mine in a valiant attempt to rescue others. The tragedy and the sacrifices moved Carnegie to promptly take action to honor “heroes of civilization.”
With this announcement of the 17 recipients this year, a total of 10,185 Carnegie Medals have been awarded since 1904. Throughout the 116 years since the Fund was established by Carnegie, more than $42 million has been given in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits, and continuing assistance.
Mendoza said he was told a ceremony for the presentation of the medals has not been worked out yet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about the 2020 recipients and past awardees, visit carnegiehero.org