BELOIT—Authorities on Saturday identified a 76-year-old Town of Beloit man who was found dead in a parking lot Thursday night.
In a Facebook post, the city of Beloit Police Department identified the deceased as Charles J. Cheadle.
Police stated an initial investigation had revealed Cheadle collapsed in a bar parking lot in the 1100 block of Madison Road and later was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating Cheadle’s death. The office is awaiting toxicology results which will help determine the cause of death.
Police also continue to investigate the incident.
The vehicle’s driver, Kelli Y. Craney, 35, was taken into custody Thursday night on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
According to an obituary for Cheadle, he graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1961 and went on to serve in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division.
Cheadle was also among the first paramedics to serve in the City of Beloit. He also served as a firefighter before retiring in 1987, according to his obituary.
Captain Mike Rosario with the City of Beloit Fire Department said local firefighters were saddened to learn of Cheadle’s death and extend their condolences to his family.
“We’re thinking of him at this time,” Rosario said. “The department grieves a little bit whenever it loses a member, past or current.”
Rosario said many paramedics are proud to serve their community. He believes Cheadle—who is known as one of city’s first paramedics—also took pride in his own years of public service and established a local legacy.
“He’s definitely the start of a long line of past and future paramedics that continues to serve the city in a strong way, Rosario said.
