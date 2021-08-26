JANESVILLE — An 18-year-old Beloit male faces multiple domestic abuse charges after he allegedly struck a woman in the face and head before threatening her life, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Beloit police responded at around 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 21 to an apartment in the 2000 block of Colony Court to a report of a domestic disturbance.
On the scene, Beloit police interviewed a woman who stated Vontrell J. Thomas, 18, had punched her in the face and back of the head before choking her during an argument, the complaint shows.