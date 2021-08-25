JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening a woman on July 14 over the internet, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jeremy L. Martinez, 38, allegedly made a threat regarding choking a woman in reference to a past domestic abuse incident that occurred on July 14 in Beloit.
Martinez is charged with computer message—threaten/injury or harm and two counts of both felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charges were filed against Martinez on Aug. 20 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.