JANESVILLE—A Beloit man faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening a woman on July 14 over the internet, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.

Jeremy L. Martinez, 38, allegedly made a threat regarding choking a woman in reference to a past domestic abuse incident that occurred on July 14 in Beloit.

Martinez is charged with computer message—threaten/injury or harm and two counts of both felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Charges were filed against Martinez on Aug. 20 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.

