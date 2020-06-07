BELOIT — A Beloit man who shot himself with a revolver during a night of drinking on April 16 now faces multiple gun and drug-related charges, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
David J. Clark, 22, told Beloit police he was drinking when he attempted to draw his .38-caliber revolver from its holster when the gun fired and a bullet entered his right thigh and exit below the knee, the complaint said. Clark called police following the shooting and officers responded at around 12:02 a.m.
Clark was transported to MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville where he was stabilized and interviewed by police. Officers also searched Clark’s home in the 1000 block of McKinley Avenue and found alleged evidence of narcotic mushroom cultivation and around 12 grams of marijuana, the complaint said.
Clark faces charges of manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC second offense, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, according to the complaint. The bail jumping charge stems from an alleged January 2019 incident in which Clark was charged with unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, court records show.
Charges were filed against Clark on May 29 by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
