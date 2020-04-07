SOUTH BELOIT — A Beloit man is wanted in connection with a sexual assault and robbery of a 33-year-old woman in South Beloit on March 10, according to South Beloit police command staff.
Timothy Gutzdorf, 44, was arrested in Beloit on March 20 on an unrelated warrant, command staff said. He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail and is wanted in Winnebago County on a $500,000 warrant for two counts of criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated battery and battery.
Gutzdorf allegedly assaulted the woman near a wooded area near the Wheeler Avenue bridge and robbed her, police said. Command staff said it is believed the victim knew Gutzdorf.
Court records show that he faces charges of elderly aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia from a November 17, 2019 incident in Beloit.
