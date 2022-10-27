BELOIT—A convicted killer of a Beloit mother of three children is to appear for a parole hearing Wednesday, and family members are awaiting news from the hearing.
In 1994, Randal Wayne Keller pleaded no contest to the first degree murder of Tina James Keller.
On Jan. 29, 1994. Tina Keller was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds at a mobile home in the 2600 block of Colley Road in Beloit.
Randal Keller accepted a plea deal with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
The defendant was sentencet to life in prison with the chance of parole if he accepted the plea agreement.
He is scheduled for a hearing before the Wisconsin Parole Board on Nov. 2, according to Oliver Buchino, Office Associate with Wisconsin Department of Corrections. It will be a closed session.
“His last probation hearing was a no action hearing that took place on Sept.12,” Buchino said. “This was his 10th probation hearing in regards to his case.”
Tina Keller’s children and her sisters have been fighting to try to convince the Wisconsin Parole Commission to not grant Randal Keller parole. They have sent letters, photographs and have provided impact statements to the Wisconsin Parole Commission.
“We are not allowed to be present at the upcoming hearing which scares us,” said Tammy Elliott, Tina’s sister. “My sister, Tina’s children and I have been at nearly all the parole hearings so far.”
When their mother died in January of 1994, Tina’s children, Ashley, Brittany and Justin Keller, were only 7, 6 and 5 years old, respectively.
Elliott adopted all three of her sister’s children and raised them.
“Ashley (Keller) is working on her doctorate degree, Brittany (Keller) is going to school for nursing and Justin (Keller) is home after serving six years in the army,” Elloitt said proudly. “They are all great kids and have not had any contact with their father other than the hearings.”
In preparation for the chance that Randal Keller will be released, Brittany and Ashely Keller have filed for restraining orders against their father.
“I wanted to prove a point to him that we want nothing to do with him,” Brittany Keller said. “During a recent hearing he expressed the intention of having a relationship with his children. I can speak for all of my siblings when I say we want absolutely nothing to do with him and don’t even consider him a father.”
The family is worried about their safety if Randal Keller is released from prison.
“My sister had a no contact order with Randal (Keller) before she was murdered,” said Diana James, another sister of Tina Keller. “A restraining order is just a piece of paper and I have obtained my FOID card and concealed carry license to protect myself.”
According to the family, Randal Keller had a history of abuse towards Tina Keller and her children.
“The police were called one time because (Randell Keller) chased my mom and my siblings down the road with a gun,” Brittany Keller said.
Elliott described multiple instances of abuse including Randall Keller allegedly locking her sister in a basement and burning her clothes.
“Randal Keller is not only a potential danger to us, but is a danger to the whole community,” James said.