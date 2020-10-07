BELOIT—Beloit police are searching for a Beloit suspect who reportedly stole two vehicles and was involved in a pursuit on Wednesday.
Anthony D. Gillespie, 34, is being sought by police on three warrants—felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
At about 12:31 p.m. Wednesday, Gillespie reportedly stole a vehicle while the driver was still in it near the cornder of Randall and Park avenues. Police pursued Gillespie, but the pursuit was called off due to safety concerns. Gillespie reportedly was involved in a crash near the intersection of Milwaukee and Cranston roads. He entered a Nissan which was occupied by a woman, but the woman was able to exit the vehicle.
State police spotted Gillespie driving a gray Nissan Rogue near Janesville.
Anyone with information about Gillespie’s whereabouts is urged to call 608-757-2244.