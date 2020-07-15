JANESVILLE—A Beloit man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison for a 2017 shooting in Janesville that left a 32-year-old man seriously injured.
Anthony T. Gibson, 35, also was sentenced to 10 years of supervised release.
Gibson pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He initially was charged with attempted homicide.
Prosecutors reduced the charge saying the shooting victim was becoming uncooperative and a key witness was afraid of Gibson.
Judge John Wood said the incidents could have resulted in loss of life.
He said it was “unfortunate” there are gunshot victims who become less cooperative.
“It hampers our attempts to hold people fully accountable for their conduct,” he said.
The shooting took place on June 18, 2017 on North Washington Street in Janesville. The man was injured in his chest and back.
Gibson also was charged with endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and bail jumping in a March 28 shots fired case in the 1800 block of Madison Road in Beloit. Gibson was apprehended in South Beloit on March 30.
For the first case, he has about a years’ worth of sentence credit for time served. On the latter case, he has 105 days of credit.
Defense attorney Melissa Frost said her client will have to come out of supervision and make choices about how he will spend the rest of his life.
Gibson took a deep breath before sharing brief thoughts, saying he owned up to his “bad decisions.”
“Only thing I can do for myself now is just to do the right thing and change my life for myself,” he told the court via video from the Rock County Jail.
Wood ended the hearing by wishing Gibson the best, hoping that he can change his life and be a better human being.
