JANESVILLE — A Beloit man charged in supplying drugs that led to a 2018 overdose death in the city of Beloit pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a homicide charge in the case, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Chaz C. Harris, 37, was charged on May 1, 2019, with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs in the overdose death of 18-year-old Olivia V. Reigel, of Beloit, from Dec. 22, 2018.
Harris pleaded guilty to the homicide charge on Feb. 22 and was sentenced to seven years in prison with 10 years of post-release supervision by Rock County Judge John Wood.
Court records show Harris was responsible for supplying fentanyl-laced heroin to Reigel that led to her death.
Beloit police responded to a Beloit grocery store parking lot on the morning of Dec. 23, 2018 and found Reigel unresponsive after being alerted by a person who called 911 about a woman down in her vehicle. Court records cite a toxicology report that ruled the cause of death to be from acute acetylfentanyl, fentanyl, heroin, diphendhydramine and duloxetine.
Harris was arrested by Beloit police on Jan. 10, 2019, following an investigation.
Overdose deaths have decreased in Winnebago County in 2019. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz reported 130 deaths due to drug overdoses in 2019. In 2018, 159 overdose deaths were reported — a 28% increase from 2017 when 124 deaths were reported, according to data provided by Hintz.
The leading drugs resulting in overdose deaths included 90 from fentanyl, a synthetic painkiller that reacts similar to heroin or morphine.
Rock County overdose statistics are not available from the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department. The department previously reported 21 overdose deaths from opiates in 2015, 33 in 2017, 39 in 2017 and 34 in 2018.
Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski reported seven overdose deaths in 2017 and nine overdose deaths in 2018 in Beloit.
Zibolski said his data shows 22 people accounted for 53 of the Beloit overdoses over the past three years. That’s concerning because of those 22, eight have since died, he said.
Fentanyl has been showing up around the country in different mixtures. Zibolski said one of the 2019 overdoses involved a cocaine-fentanyl mix.
Beloit’s overdose deaths are actually rising. Zibolski pointed to the 25 deaths in three years and noted public outcry is much greater for the much lower number of homicides.
