JANESVILLE — “Daezha will be 19 forever.”
That’s how a family member of the Delavan teen who was killed on May 15, 2020 in an intoxicated driving crash described her family’s pain on Wednesday at a sentencing hearing for the man convicted in her death.
Jose L. Zuniga, 25, was sentenced by Rock County Branch One Judge Karl Hanson to 15 years in prison and 10 years of post-release supervision in the death of Daezha Bradley-Carroll, 19, who died of injuries sustained following a traffic crash on Wisconsin Avenue in Beloit. Hanson issued the maximum allowable penalty for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, which Zuniga was convicted of on April 22.
Hanson said he couldn’t “help but look at the junctures of time in which this tragedy could have been avoided,” referencing the times at which Zuniga could have changed course. Court records indicate Zuniga was at a party before driving out to make a late-night run to a liquor store to keep the party going.
“She would have been there for the small moments in life,” Hanson said. “The intimate interactions among family members, and that’s the important loss. Her family is without her… This is the type of case that shows why the justice system is a creation of men and women. It doesn’t fully capture the emotion of a case. She’s another individual who lost her life to an intoxicated driver, and that statistic will never capture the gravity of that loss.”
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, at around 10:54 p.m., Beloit police were notified that South Beloit police tried to stop a black Cadillac Escalade SUV on Shirland Avenue when it fled, turning onto Mill Street and then onto Fourth Street in Beloit, the complaint said.
While fleeing from police, Zuniga slammed into a blue Ford Focus at the four-way stop intersection of Keeler and Wisconsin, pushing the small sedan off the roadway and pinning the vehicle against the Province Missionary Baptist Church at 1261 Wisconsin Ave.
When police arrived on scene, officers initially did not notice the small sedan that was pinned due to the devastating impact. The driver and rear passenger of the sedan suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash and are still dealing with lasting effects of the crash, according to Rock County Assistant District Attorney Cheniqua White. Passengers of the SUV interviewed by police after the crash said Zuniga and others were drinking beer and whiskey while in the vehicle. Zuniga also told police he had used marijuana and drank beers before the crash.
It was learned on Wednesday that Zuniga’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.122, above the legal limit of 0.08%, and he had marijuana present in his system. In citing court records.
Family members of Bradley-Carroll who spoke to the court during Wednesday’s hearing asked to remain anonymous, with relatives recalling Daezha as someone who was full of positive energy, compassion and good will. Prior to sentencing, multiple family members asked Hanson to impose a harsher penalty.
“This pain is so unreal that there’s no way to keep my family calm,” a relative said. “(Zuniga) has hurt our family so bad. No parent should have to go through this.”
Zuniga apologized to the family and to the court.
“I am sorry for what I did,” he said. “I have no words to describe how I feel. I will have to live with this pain for the rest of my life. I never expected to take nobody’s life. I want to learn from my mistakes and I want to better myself to fit in society.”
A restitution hearing will be held on Sept. 30 before Hanson.