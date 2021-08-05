JANESVILLE — Before being sentenced Thursday in Rock County Circuit Court, defendant DeAnthony C. Hodges told family members gathered in the gallery that he is praying for everyone affected by the death of his son.
Hodges offered a statement in court Thursday, in which he thanked his family members for their support and said that he is praying for all family members on both sides.
"I apologize for not getting my son the help he deserved. God rest his soul."
Hodges, 35, of Beloit, was charged in the death of his infant son in March of 2017. He was sentenced on charges of neglect of a child in which the consequence is death, and felony bail jumping.
Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory issued consecutive sentences on both charges. Hodges was sentenced to a total of 11 years initial confinement and six total years of extended supervision. Hodges will be eligible to seek parole after serving five years in prison. He has been given 1,163 days of credit for the time he already has served in jail.
McCrory revoked Hodges' bond, and he was taken into custody.
Hodges entered into a plea agreement in May and was found guilty in the death of 7-week-old Amanii C. Hodges on March 20, 2017.
Amanii's mother, Jessica A. Nelson, of Beloit, was also charged in the case. Nelson's case remains open. She faces a charge of neglect of a child resulting in death.
In her remarks prior to sentencing, McCrory said that she is aware of numerous pieces of evidence and needed to craft an appropriate sentence based on the facts and serious nature of the case.
"It's clear from watching the video and seeing the people that are here that you have a very loving, caring and supportive family," McCrory said.
McCrory also addressed all of the family members gathered and stated there is more work to be done as a related criminal case unfolds.
"I will tell you that I am sorry for the loss you have all suffered,” McCrory said.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Jay Sullivan read multiple victim impact statements filed in the case on behalf of family members.
In one victim impact statement, a family member identified as "MN" wrote that Amanii's life ended far too soon.
"He was given baptism and last rites on the same day," the individual wrote. "No child should ever experience the loss of a sibling. Having lived with a killer is an unimaginable burden to trust any grown up again. But you didn't break our family. We became stronger as a family despite the trauma you brought on us."
In another victim impact statement, a relative who is the legal guardian for Nelson’s other children was identified as "DN." Her statement read that the loss of Amanii changed their family's lives forever.
"In your anger you took away a little boy’s life. A brother, nephew, grandson and great-grandson,” this individual wrote. “We treasure the few pictures and memories we have of Amanii. We had so many plans for the future: teaching to swim, playing games, eating popsicles, going to the park — gone in a flash of anger.”
The defense also played a video in which several friends and family members spoke about Hodges' character.
Several family members, including Hodges' mother and father, asked the court to hand down a lighter sentence in order for Hodges to still remain a part of his children's lives.
His father noted that Hodges was well-behaved growing up, was never involved in gangs or drugs and that he was a loving son and father.
"I don't think my son should be taken away from his family any more than he's already been," his mother said in the video.
Hodges has two sons, and he said in the video that they are the center of his world.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Beloit police responded to a home in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue at 1:58 p.m. on March 20, 2017 where a baby was reported unresponsive.
Hodges told police he had been watching his son that morning, prepared a bottle for feeding and found his son to be not breathing.
Beloit Memorial Hosptial staff advised police that the child had sustained injuries consistent with being shaken or physically harmed.
According to court records that cite medical experts who assisted in an investigation, Amanii suffered a brain bleed caused by signifcant head trauma, a fracture to the back of his skull and retinel hemorrhages due to head trauama.
A medical doctor cited in the criminal complaint noted that the force needed to cause the injuries was consistent with that of a high-speed crash in which a person is restrained, also noting that the injuries were consistent with shaking or slamming a child.