JANESVILLE—The family of Tony Payne, who was killed in a shooting at a Beloit bar in August of 2016, say they are unhappy about a plea agreement made with the Beloit man convicted in the case. But, prosecutors say the case may not have been strong enough to head to trial.
On Thursday, Michael E. Joseph, 34, was sentenced to five years in prison with five years of post-release supervision for the Aug. 31, 2016 fatal shooting of Payne in the parking lot of the Turtle Tap, 1344 W. Grand Ave.
In a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office, Joseph pleaded no contest and was found guilty by Rock County Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a repeater, carrying a concealed weapon as a repeater, carrying a handgun where alcohol is consumed/sold as a repeater and felony bail jumping as a repeater were dismissed but read into the court record.
Joseph has been in custody since Jan. 26, 2017 and was granted 1,736 days of sentence credit (over 4.75 years) and will be released from confinement in approximately 90 days.
A court representative read aloud a statement on behalf of Payne’s mother, identified only as K.V., during Thursday’s hearing.
“I am writing this letter as a broken hearted mother frustrated grandmother and concerned community member,” KV wrote. “My family and I are profoundly saddened and extremely displeased by the plea offered by the prosecution.”
Payne’s mother said his daughters, who were aged 6 months, 11 and 14 at the time of his death, were “issued a life sentence” without a father figure in their lives.
“A lifetime without the love, financial support and direction of a father,” K.V. continued. “A lifetime of memories to be made that were ripped away prematurely. The pain, heartbreak and unrelinquishing grief that my family and I feel is overwhelming. I hoped that in time I would find a way to cope with the loss of my son, however as the time goes on I find myself struggling more and more in the absence of his flesh.”
Assistant District Attorney Gerry Urbik said the plea agreement was a resolution he “was not happy with,” but cited potential issues of proving Joseph guilty before a jury.
“I am personally convinced he intentionally killed the victim,” Urbik said. “But I could not prove that beyond a reasonable doubt where I would feel comfortable leading that to trial.”
Urbik referenced the case of Jacob Davenport, a Beloit man who was arrested and charged in the 2019 shooting death of James Tomten, who was ultimately found not guilty by a jury as a factor in pursing the plea agreement.
“This is not the first time that I have experienced that, but it validates my decision today because as much as a family would like for me to proceed to trial and take a chance, it could very well go the other way,” Urbik said.
Joseph, who has repeatedly claimed self defense in the shooting, apologized to the Payne family, but skirted any responsibility in his remarks to the court. Joseph also disputed the court records and evidence against him, another claim he has repeated as the case continued through the court system.
“I never wanted this to happen,” Joseph said. “I am sorry that this happened.”
Payne was shot and killed in the parking lot of the bar at around 11:38 p.m. The criminal complaint against Joseph states Payne was shot three times in the abdomen, left wrist and right thigh. The criminal complaint shows Payne noticed Joseph in the bar, with Payne telling a witness he had to leave shortly after noticing Joseph. As Payne was in the parking lot a witness reportedly saw Joseph shoot Payne three times. Payne later died of his injuries on Sept. 1, 2016.
Of the many witnesses around the shooting that night, only one came forward to speak with Beloit police.
McCrory said the statement made by Payne’s mother “resonated with the court,” while she denounced the gun violence epidemic faced by communities across the country.
“Gun violence is getting out of control,” McCrory said. “Unfortunately, underserved communities of color experience higher levels of gun violence.”
To Joseph directly, McCrory said, “There’s nothing more serious when someone’s life is gone. The fact that Tony Payne is no longer alive, in part because of your actions, is sad and it cannot be changed.”
Thursday’s hearing marked the end of a case over five years old and was one of the longest running homicide cases to remain unresolved in Rock County.