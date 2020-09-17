JANESVILLE—A Beloit man charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting over a drug deal on Dec. 7 in Janesville pleaded guilty during a hearing on Thursday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Virgil L. Tate, 26, accepted a plea agreement from the Rock County District Attorney’s Office and pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety for his actions in the shooting. Tate also pleaded guilty to a charge of delivery of cocaine in relation to a September 2018 incident.
In the shooting case, Tate avoided a first-degree attempted intentional homicide charge as part of the plea agreement. The sentence for the drug charge from 2018 included three years in prison and three years of post-release supervision. As part of the plea agreement, a sentence of six years of probation for the shooting was withheld.
Rock County Circuit Court Judge Barbara McCrory said Thursday that Tate would be eligible for substance abuse treatment options while in prison due to his young age and past drug history.
Tate declined to speak when given the opportunity prior to sentencing.
On Dec. 7, 2019, Tate and another man were in a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3000 block of South Highway 51 when a man, who was upset during a narcotics transaction, fled the area with the drugs. Tate got out of a vehicle and chased the man before firing multiple shots. The victim then jumped onto a moving vehicle and was transported to a hospital but did not go into the hospital until the morning after the shooting, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Tate fled the area and was arrested in Chicago on Jan. 4
McCrory said Thursday she felt Tate’s behavior in the shooting was “an anomaly,” citing his lack of past criminal record and drug addiction.
On April 17, Ronald L. Hicks, 34, pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime related to the shooting and was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.
Hicks was granted 253 days of credit for timed served.