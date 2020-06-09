JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who was involved in a September 2019 drive-by gunfire incident in Beloit was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Kejuan Hill, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. Judge Barbara McCrory also ordered Hill to serve five years of post-release supervision.
A three-year probation term was withheld and charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting an officer were dismissed as part of the plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
On Sept. 26, 2019, Hill fired at least five shots into another vehicle while driving in the area of Summit and Porter avenues, court records show. No injuries were reported, but five bullet holes were found on the victim’s vehicle.
Hill was arrested on Oct. 2 following a foot chase with Beloit police. He had a firearm, which appearing to match the caliber of bullets used in the drive-by incident, court records indicate.
“When guns are being fired out of a vehicle, you never know who else could be there and you never know where a stray bullet could land,” McCrory said. “That’s why we need accountability for those actions. It endangers the person being shot at but also someone on the street, on their porch or in their home.”
McCrory noted that Hill is eligible for 164 days of sentence credit and will be able to seek programming while incarcerated.
