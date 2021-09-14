MADISON—A Beloit man who was arrested in May of 2020 on a federal warrant for illegal gun possession has been sentenced to four years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Fabian Jones, 29, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm on June 16. He was sentenced on Sept. 10 before Western District of Wisconsin District Judge James D. Peterson.
On March 15, 2020, Beloit police were investigating a reported disturbance and had contact with Jones, who consented to a search of his residence, according to court documents. In Jones’s bedroom, officers found a holster, laser sight for a gun, and a magazine chest carrier. Officers found three different types of ammunition in the kitchen, and a small safe in the basement. Jones was arrested and made phone calls from the jail talking about a gun in the safe and asking others to take responsibility for it. Officers later obtained a search warrant for the safe and found a loaded .40 caliber handgun and a spare magazine.
Jones has a previous felony conviction for a weapons offense in Illinois. In addition, he was convicted in federal court in the Western District of Wisconsin in 2015 for distributing cocaine and was sentenced to four years in prison.
The charge against Jones was the result of an investigation conducted by the Beloit Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan.