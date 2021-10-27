JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who led area law enforcement officers on a chase through Beloit in April was sentenced to probation for his actions, Rock County Circuit Court records show.
David A. Quinones, 27, pleaded guilty to felony fleeing as a repeater, misdemeanor criminal damage to property and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping as part of a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office. As part of the agreement, an additional count of felony fleeing was dismissed along with felony hit-and-run involving injury.
Rock County Branch 7 Judge Barbara McCrory issued a withheld sentence to Quinones and placed him on probation for a total of 30 months.
He also was ordered to pay $609 to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for their costs.
On April 3 at around noon, officers from the Beloit Police Department and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office learned that Quinones was at a residence in the 900 block of Tenth Street in Beloit.
Quinones exited the residence and fled in a BMW 750.
Quinones turned onto Shirland Avenue from Hackett Street and attempted to pass vehicles in a no passing zone into oncoming traffic. Officers discontinued pursuit, but Quinones hit a Buick LeSabre at Shirland Avenue and Townline Road.
The occupant of the vehicle, a 52-year-old Beloit man, suffered minor injuries.
Quinones then went through a yard in the 1900 block of Shirland, struck two parked vehicles in a driveway and crashed into a detached garage. Quinones then exited the BMW and fled on foot.
A K9 track was started and Quinones was found after approximately 20 minutes, in the 200 block of Ritsher Street. Quinones was taken into custody and was treated for minor injuries at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Wisconsin State Patrol Troopers responded to investigate the crash portion of the incident. Shirland Avenue was closed for three hours during the investigation.