Two brothers, Chase Segovia, 25, and Christian Rebhahn, 21, heard a cry for help from their neighbors house on Sunday. They quickly investigated and called the emergency services to get him the help he needed.
BELOIT- Early on Sunday morning three young men responded to a neighbor’s cries for help and made sure he got the medical attention he needed.
The evening started out with Chase Segovia arriving at his home on Vine Street after he finished work. He soon would be hearing a cry for help.
“I got home from work around 1 a.m. and ordered some food to be delivered,” Segovia noted.
His app said the driver was almost at his house, so he went outside to wait. That is when he started to hear a faint sound.
“I wasn’t sure what the sound was, but after the third time, I thought I made out someone saying ‘Help me,’” Segovia said “I woke up my brother, Christian Rebhahn, and roommate Tanner Alverson.”
At the same time the delivery driver arrived and was informed of the noise.
“I first called 911 to let them know the situation and started to walk over to the house, now that we had a group.” Segovia recalled.
The group of guys including the delivery driver started looking through the front windows to see what was happening in the house.
“I used my flashlight to peer through the window and we saw a man on the ground next to a bed,” Rebhahn said. “We didn’t see the blood at first, but we realized the man was bleeding from his leg.”
The three young adults couldn’t get into the house because the door was locked.
“We noticed a trail of blood from the room and it looked like he was bleeding out,” Alverson recalled.
The man’s wife was sleeping upstairs and couldn’t hear her husband’s muffled cries. She didn’t realize what was going on until she heard the police pounding on the door.
The neighbor appeared to have accidentally cut himself on the bed frame and fell on the ground.
Emergency medical crews from several departments responded to the scene including the Janesville Fire Department, which transported the victim.
“The City of Beloit Fire Department was dispatched (to the location) for an EMS call at 1:22 a.m. Sunday,” according to Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
The South Beloit Police Department also provided assistance at the scene, Lock said.
This incident occurred around the same time when four people were injured by gunshots at a party in Clinton, which occurred at 12:35 a.m. Sunday. South Beloit police responded to Vine Street as they were returning from the Clinton scene.
“We had sent available police officers earlier to assist with the significant call in Clinton, which is why South Beloit responded,” Lock noted. “Our ambulances were also in Clinton at the moment.”
The victim and his wife said they would prefer to remain anonymous.
“The next morning I asked the boys if they were the ones who called and thanked them profusely,” the victim’s wife said.
The father of the two brothers was proud of his sons for the helping a neighbor who was in need.
“I’m really proud of my boys for what they did,” David Rebhahn said.