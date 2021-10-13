JANESVILLE—A Beloit man who allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase following an Aug. 21 shooting on Dewey Avenue that injured two people has pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.
Devonte R.M. Cordier, 22, appeared on Wednesday for an arraignment hearing before Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer and pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, fleeing an officer, second-degree reckless endangering safety and felony bail jumping stemming from the shooting and chase in late August.
Cordier is accused of being one of the multiple alleged shooters who fired nearly 50 bullets at a 27-year-old Beloit woman and a 48-year-old Beloit man, both of whom were injured by gunfire, but survived the shooting in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue. Over the course of the investigation, Cordier also was allegedly identified as the driver of a suspect vehicle that was involved in the shooting and part of a dangerous, high-speed chase across Beloit in the wake of the gunfire.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, witnesses said the man and woman were sitting on a porch of a home drinking alcohol and listening to music when they observed a white sedan stop on Dewey Avenue and four subjects exited the vehicle carrying firearms wearing ski masks before gunshots were heard, according to court records. The suspects then stayed to reload before fleeing southbound towards Copeland Avenue.
A high-speed chase that exceeded 110 miles-per-hour ensued across Beloit after police made contact with the suspect vehicle. During a search inside and nearby the vehicle, five handguns were recovered along with a suspected container of marijuana weighing over 25 grams, court records show.
Tarious L. Armstrong, 19, of Springfield, Illinois, Steve A. Brock, 23, of Beloit, and Raymond J. Gosha, 21, of Beloit, and Garrett X. Rocha, 22, of Beloit, were arrested at the scene where the chase ended near Chapin Street, while Cordier was arrested days later by South Beloit police following a search warrant being executed in the 600 block of Winfield Drive.
All cases against the four other suspects remain pending in Rock County Circuit Court.
Cordier remains in custody on a $100,000 cash bond at the Rock County Jail.