BELOIT—A 24-year-old Beloit man who was on probation following a shooting at a Town of Rock strip club in June of 2020 was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at two victims who were in a vehicle in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Officers responded at around 9:46 a.m. Wednesday near the area of Wisconsin and Henry avenues for a report of shots fired. A victim reported that she and another individual were traveling in a vehicle near the area when a suspect shot at them from a car.
The suspect was identified as Jaquczeas A. Wiggins. He was arrested on Wednesday afternoon on two possible counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Wiggins pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree reckless injury for his role in a shooting on June 20, 2020 at the Blu Astor Cabaret in the Town of Rock.
Just weeks earlier, Wiggins was charged in connection with a June 4 shooting that injured a woman in the 1200 block of Randall Street in Beloit. Court records showed the apparent target of the shooting was Damont D. Green, 28, of Beloit. Charges against Wiggins in the June 4 shooting were dropped as part of a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.
Green was charged and convicted in connection with the Blu Astor shooting, with both he and Wiggins claiming self-defense in the shooting. Green was sentenced to 30 months of probation for his role in the shooting.